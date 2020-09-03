ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The Roseville Galleria has reopened at 25% capacity and shoppers are excited to be back.

“I’m glad it’s open,” Roseville resident Don Nelson said.

But not every store has reopened. Several have shut down and been emptied out. The Galleria says some of the stores could reopen but others may never make it back.

“It’s a huge struggle for a small family business,” Sandy Powell, owner of Fox Creek, said.

Fox Creek is less than a year old and brand new to the Roseville Galleria. Powell said her small business was able to hang on, but it wasn’t easy.

“When you have all that much money invested and buying merchandise and then just having it sit there all by itself in a darkened store with nobody coming in, that really took a hit on us financially,” Powell said.

With the mall at a quarter of its usual capacity, they may not make sales, and opening up shop might not be worth it.

A spokesperson for the mall said there’s a lot of work to be done to recover from the pandemic and a part of that is stabilizing the economy and getting businesses reopened.