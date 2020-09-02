MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a pickup truck who hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night in Modesto.

The incident happened at 8th and L streets. A man was walking across L Street in the crosswalk when a truck traveling westbound on L Street hit him and drove off, according to a Modesto Police Department statement.

Police describe the truck as a 1994-2004 dark green Chevy S-10 or GMC Jimmy with a tinted back window and an aluminum diamond plate cross toolbox. It should have significant damage to the front right side.

The victim’s name is not being released.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or Investigator Raduechel at RaduechelR@modestopd.com.