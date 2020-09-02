SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s a little taste of normalcy some have been waiting for. Live entertainment is coming to parts of Sacramento just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

“I love it. Me personally, that’s my entertainment, live music. That’s what I do when I go out,” said Sacramento resident, Chanae Brown.

Sacramento Partnership is hoping to get more people outside and visiting businesses by creating an outdoor entertainment experience. In Old Sacramento, they are setting up for live music on stage at Waterfront Park.

“Being out and feeling like you can kind of get back to how things use to be, I love it, Any steps we get to getting back to normal, I’m for it,” Brown said.

Some musicians will perform on balconies to help with social distancing, with one artist performing at a time.

“We are not encouraging large gatherings in close proximity. What we do want people to do is come out, wear your mask, maintain proper physical distancing, but still enjoy the entertainment,” said Scott Ford from Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

“Al Fresco” dining and seating options will be set up throughout the area while maintaining physical distance and the 30th annual Chalk it Up Art Festival will take place this weekend.

New this year, the festival will span from Old Sacramento to Midtown, to allow for social distancing.

“Do everything that the public health guidelines are telling us to do but at the same time, you can safely support businesses down here. These are our neighbors. It’s very important for the health of our economy but also for the social fabric of Sacramento as well,” Ford explained.

DOCO is playing a similar tune, bringing dinner and a show outside of the Golden 1 Center. While it is not your typical concert with thousands of people packed into an arena, musician Steven Menconi is thankful to be back on stage.

“It’s kind of like a release. We all have been let out and it’s fantastic,” he explained. “Appreciation for what we use to have and what we are starting to get back. Hopeful is all we can be.” Menconi said.

Rio City Cafe already has outdoor seating set up. They hope with live concerts outside their door, business will pick up.

“Being able to have folks, being able to enjoy the view, being able to enjoy the outdoor dining, is certainly something that we are glad we can provide. As with anything and everybody, more people is a great thing,” said General Manager Steve Meier.

Free music performances will be held from September to October 17 on Thursdays (5-8 p.m.) and Saturdays (2-5 p.m.)

For the Labor Day Weekend, musical highlights are as follows:

Thursday, September 3 (5-8 p.m.) – Quinn Hedges on the balcony at What Cheer House (Front & K Streets);

on the balcony at What Cheer House (Front & K Streets); Saturday, September 5 (2-5 p.m.) – Zack Waters at Waterfront Park;

at Park; Monday, September 7 (12-3 p.m.) – Amador Sons at Waterfront Park.

“Chalk It Up Around Town!”

More than a dozen chalk murals will be created in spots throughout the Downtown Sacramento area.