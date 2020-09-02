FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Police are searching for the man who hijacked a forklift then rammed it into the Best Buy store at the Solano Town Center in June.

The incident happened on June 1 during nationwide unrest over the police killing of George Floyd. After ramming the entrance, police say the suspect stole $6,000 in electronics from the store.

Police say the suspect is wanted for commercial burglary, conspiracy, urging a riot and destroying property.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.