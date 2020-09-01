CRESSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas volunteer firefighter has been killed while helping battle one of the wildfires raging in Northern California.

Firefighter Diana Jones was as an EMT and volunteer firefighter. She had been with the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department for more than 5 years. Cresson is about 25 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

Jones was working with her son on a fire northwest of Sacramento, California when she died in an crash while repositioning her truck during a firefight.

The August Complex Fire — in Mendocino County — started as 37 separate lightning-caused fires and has now burned close to 250,000 acres. Currently, the fire is only 20% contained.

READ MORE ON CBSDFW.COM