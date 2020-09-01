SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man accused of killing his son with his vehicle in a South Sacramento parking lot last week has been arrested.

Reynaldo Hector Espinoza is being held on a murder charge after allegedly striking and killing his son with his car last Monday. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Nathan Alexander Espinoza.

Sources say the suspect is the victim’s father.

Chando’s Tacos owner Chando Madrigal said two customers were asked to leave the restaurant by employees because their arguing was causing a scene.

Outside, shattered glass on a vehicle’s smashed windshield is a sign of the deadly collision that unfolded after the two left the restaurant.