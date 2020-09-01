SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) — You never know what you might snag out on the Sacramento River, but what was recently hooked by two fishermen did not require more muscle, it needed the bomb squad.

John Kenyon’s most recent catch on the river was not just unusual, it was downright dangerous.

“My father-in-law had the net ready and we got it up towards the boat and we thought it was an anchor,” Kenyon said. “My father-in-law said it’s a bomb, and he’s like, ‘Everybody gets to the front of the boat!'”

As the avid angler called the sheriff’s office, suddenly another fisherman called out near the mouth of Battle Creek with a claim that seemed a little fishy.

“He yelled at me and said, ‘it’s another bomb!'” Kenyon said.

The Shasta County bomb squad was called in, confirming what was reeled in were, in fact, two live, homemade pipebombs.

Kenyon calls it a floundering attempt by other fishermen to cut corners.

“I think that they’re trying to blow up salmon, knocking them out and having them float up and taking them,” Kenyon said.

A potentially explosive situation foiled along the Sacramento River, serving as a reminder to be wary of what you hook because you never know what’s wading below the surface.

Both pipe bombs were denoted at the scene and no one was hurt. It’s unclear if any other devices may still be in the water.