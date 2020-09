SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Today marks the end of an era for a vehicle used by the CHP.

The CHP posted on social media Tuesday that its last two “Crown Vics” were pulled from service. The iconic vehicles were used by the agency since 1984.

A statement on the CHP Headquarters’ Facebook page read: “Thank you for assisting the CHP in providing the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the people of California.”

Crown Vics have been replaced by Ford Explorers.