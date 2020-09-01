CAMERON PARK (CBS13) — A lot of people are stuck with tickets for events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eighty-four-year-old Ardy Howard wanted her money back after buying tickets for a Celine Dion concert.

Howard, a die-hard Celine Dion fan, bought tickets on Stub Hub for $648. But then the April concert was postponed.

She says Stub Hub said her only options were waiting for the rescheduled event or using the money as a credit.

“They were giving me the run around all the time. They don’t want to talk to you when you ask for a refund,” she said.

When CBS13 contacted Stub Hub, they refunded Howard’s money, saying their policy is to give a 120% credit for use within a year, but they will give refunds to high-risk customers, including seniors like Howard, who may not feel safe attending events.

The company apologized for Howard’s experience saying that should not have happened in this case.