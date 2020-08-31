SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A person was critically injured after a crash near Elverta in rural Sacramento on Monday morning.

This was the scene around 6:30am on the corner of W. Elverta Rd & E. Levee Rd. SacFire w/assistance from @metrofirepio responded to a single-vehicle collision. After a 20min extrication, a critically injured person was transported. The cause of the accident is under investigation pic.twitter.com/6srYrhflT7 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) August 31, 2020

Sacramento Fire and Metro Fire crews responded around 6:30 a.m. near W. Elverta and E. Levee roads and found that a car had crashed into a pole.

It took crews about 20 minutes to pull someone from the wreckage. That person was then rushed to the hospital in critical condition, officials say.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.