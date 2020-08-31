MODESTO (CBS13) — A person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Modesto early Monday morning.
Modesto Fire crews responded to Valley Home and Schultz roads around 3:40 a.m. on Monday and found flames shooting from a home. Firefighters immediately went on an exterior/defensive fire attack.
Modesto Fire Station 30, located in the community of Valley Home, was alerted by a citizen of a structure on fire near Valley Home Road and Schultz Road around 3:40 a.m. this morning. Station 30 personnel requested a residential working structure fire response, bringing additional resources. Engine 30 arrived to find smoke and flames showing from a single story residence; they initiated an exterior/ defensive fire attack. Crews transitioned to offensive mode, performing an interior fire attack and search once additional fire units arrived on scene. One subject was removed from the residence then transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The incident is currently under investigation by the Stanislaus FIU.
A person was soon rescued from inside the home by firefighters.
No other information about the person’s condition has been released at this point.
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.