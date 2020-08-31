SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Teachers Association says they have requested a state mediator after failing to reach an agreement on a distance learning plan with the Sacramento City Unified School District.

Schools are scheduled to reopen this Thursday despite the impasse.

In a press release, SCTA President David Fisher said, “SCUSD administrators have been unwilling to respect the input of hundreds of educators who work with students every day and who have spent thousands of hours developing a distance learning plan that will meet the needs of Sacramento’s diverse students.”

SCTA says the impasse comes after 20 bargaining sessions with the district.

The union says they disagree with the district on required screen time, curriculum, special education services, and special services for students who cannot participate in distance learning, such as foster youth and homeless students.

CBS13 has reached out to the district for a statement.