ELK GROVE (CBS13) – It’s a happy ending for a little puppy that was found abandoned in a local park.

Little Libby, a 6.5-pound Italian Greyhound will run and play just like any other puppy. She bounds up the stairs, plays with toys, and wags her tail like the rest.

But she’s a unique one. Libby was born without her two front legs. CBS13’s Marlee Ginter told her story with non-profit Friends of Elk Grove Animal Shelter got Libby her custom-made wheelchair. Libby stole many hearts that day, including Ginter’s. She immediately applied to adopt her and less than two weeks later she brought her home to her three children and another dog.

Ginter says, “Libby has been a perfect addition to my little family.”