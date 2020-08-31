SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Finding sunglasses, cellphones, and a boat anchor in the American River is a light day for Karl Bly.

Bly, the creator of the American River Lost & Found Facebook page, dives in the river almost every day, but earlier this month he found something unusual — a prosthetic leg.

“I found a leg underwater. Once I got past the foot that was on it, the human-looking foot, I saw the mechanics of it and realized it was a prosthetic leg and I just knew immediately somebody needed it back,” Bly said.

He posted pictures of the leg on his Facebook page and by the next morning, his post had reached more than 100,000 people. Eventually, the post reached the owner of the lost leg.

“He came down right away to pick it up. Very very thankful. He just went on and on about how he needed it to get back to work,” Bly said.

Bly says the prosthetic would have cost its owner nearly $15,000 to replace. It’s the most expensive item he’s found all year.

His advice for swimmers and rafters is, “if you’re bringing something valuable on the river, make sure it floats.”

