KINGS BEACH (CBS13) – A North Lake Tahoe Safeway grocery store got an unexpected furry visitor for the second time in a week.

In cell phone video taken by Rubī Nevarez on Aug. 27, a bear apparently decided to go shopping at the Kings Beach Safeway.

The bear could be seen rummaging around the produce section. It’s unclear if it was looking for, or trying to make its own, picnic basket.

Tahoe is bear country, but it’s the second time the same store had been visited by a bear this month. Back on Aug. 18, a bear was also seen grabbing a bag of Tostitos and walking out. A video of the close encounter was obtained by CBS affiliate KUTV.

It’s not clear if the bears in both videos are the same.