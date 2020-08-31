STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton man is facing multiple charges after allegedly throwing a Molotov Cocktail at a house, stabbing his father, and leading law enforcement on a pursuit in a stolen truck.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Mark Wilmer booked on multiple charges last Friday including assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, arson, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Wilmer allegedly threw an explosive at a house on W. Country Club Boulevard in Stockton. A resident was able to move and extinguish the bottle before it could fully ignite, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators said a man in a white Ford Ranger truck threw the Molotov Cocktail.

A few hours later, a 69-year-old man on W. Monterey Ave said he was stabbed by his son, Mark Wilmer. The victim said Wilmer left in a pickup truck that matched the description from the arson attempt.

Deputies tried to pull over a truck matching the description, but say the driver failed to stop, prompting a pursuit that ended at Thornton Road and Woodbridge Road in Lodi. Wilmer allegedly ran from the truck and was arrested by deputies.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was stolen out of the Escalon area and deputies found more “destructive devices” inside.