SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After the new coronavirus reopening guidelines were released last week, hair salons and barbershops were given the green light to reopen indoors. While nail salons are regulated by the same board, they are not allowed to fully reopen.

The State Board of Barbering and Cosmetology licenses and regulates seven establishments in the industry, including hair and nail salons. Under the new guidance, personal care services including nail salons, body waxing, massage, and estheticians are not allowed to open indoors in counties that are in Tier 1.

“This decision didn’t make sense to me and I’m sure it doesn’t make sense to hundreds and thousands of nail tech,” said Laui Nguyen, the owner of Top Coat Nails Salon in Natomas.

CBS13 emailed the governor’s press office for answers and called, but nobody ever got back to us. Fred Jones is with the Professional Beauty Federation of California.

READ: Sacramento Salons Reopen Indoors For First Time In Months Amid Pandemic

“It makes no sense especially since there is no data or science that says nail salons and skin spas are any less safe than our hair salons and barbershops,” Jones said.

Lam Nguyen, a nail salon owner in Citrus Heights, says it’s only a matter of months before it gets worse.

“Three more months a lot (of) salons will be closed,” Lam Nguyen said.

Lui Nguyen is tired of the ever-changing rules and just wants to get back in his salon.

“We feel like we are really a yo-yo you know,” Lui said.

The California Department of Public Health said “Under the new blueprint activities and sectors will begin to open at a specific tier based on risk-based criteria, as outlined below. Activities and businesses that have a lower risk of spreading COVID-19 are allowed to open sooner. Higher-risk activities or businesses aren’t allowed until later tiers.”

An activity or business’s tier depends on whether it can: