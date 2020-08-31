SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A car-to-car shooting prompted authorities to close a stretch of eastbound Highway 50 in East Sacramento late Monday morning.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says it doesn’t appear to be random. One person received a non-life-threatening injury in the shooting and has been taken to the UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

Officers are still looking for the suspect vehicle, CHP says. The only description available at this point is that it was a tan-colored sedan.

Eastbound Highway 50 between Howe Avenue and Bradshaw Road was closed until around 1 p.m.