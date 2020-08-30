SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Northern California fire crews got an extra bit of backup Sunday as a team of Israeli firefighters to Sacramento to assist with multiple large wildfires burning throughout the region.

This is the first time an Israeli fire crew is being deployed to assist with an American operation.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was one of the first to thank them for the extra help.

“To help California deal with these wildfires, the people of Israel do what they always do with an open heart, they said yes,” Steinberg said.

The Israeli crews will get started on Monday in helping Cal Fire teams on the front lines of blazes like the LNU Lightning Complex and SCU Lightning Complex wildfires, which are two of the three largest wildfires in California history.

The firefighters will be staying to help battle the blazes for about two weeks.