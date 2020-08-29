SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Solano County officials announced that a fire assistance center will be put up Sunday in Vacaville to offer in-person support services to those impacted by the LNU Lightning Complex wildfire.

The local assistance center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. The center will be set up at the Solano Community College campus at 2001 N Village Pkwy. in Vacaville.

County officials said in a news release that residents and property owners will have access to various resources including but not limited to “critical document replacement services, veteran services, agricultural assistance, environmental health services, economic recovery and financial services, motor vehicle services, healthcare and mental health services.”

The center will serve as a one-stop-shop for any recovery resources that may become available.

Residents and property owners seeking in-person assistance at the LAC will be reminded to wear a face covering and practice COVID-19 social distancing best practices. If you do not have a face covering, one will be provided to you at no cost.

The LNU Complex is burning 373,324 acres at 41% containment. It has impacted Solano, Yolo, Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties.

There have been five reported deaths and at least four injuries among responders and civilians.