SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento parents protested Saturday as teachers and schools get stuck in a distance learning deadlock.

City schools and the teachers union haven’t agreed on a memorandum of understanding for the year ahead.

The agreement could affect basic plans for the year like class schedules educational standards and which platform families will use for distance learning.

“We need that agreement so we can all plan and so our kids feel like they’re ready when school starts on Thursday,” said Sarah Williams Kingsley, a Sacramento City Unified School District parent.

The district set its first day for next Thursday, Sept. 3.