BROOKS (CBS13) – The driver of a UC Davis Fire Department truck narrowly escaped injury in rural Yolo County after a large rock came barreling down through the vehicle’s windshield, the Yocha Dehe Fire Department said on Friday.

The rock struck the windshield at approximately 35 miles per hour, officials said, and struck the vehicle along Highway 16 near County Road 41.

Fire officials of the Yocha Dehe Fire Department, which is located in the Brooks area, said flames, smoke and heat from the LNU Lightning Complex wildfire has caused changes and hazards in the area.

MORE: Lake Berryessa Remains Closed After LNU Lightning Complex Fire

The fire department said the fire also cause downed trees in the area.

Swipe to see more photos.

truck damage (credit: Yocha Dehe Fire Department)

truck damage 2 (credit: Yocha Dehe Fire Department)

fallen tree (credit: Yocha Dehe Fire Department)

The LNU Complex has burned over 370,000 acres to become one of the largest wildfires in California history. It has impacted areas of Yolo, Solano, Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties and was at 35% containment as of midday Friday.