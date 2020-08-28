SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After a destructive night of protests in Downtown Sacramento, officials braced for another night of demonstrations Friday.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg said more protests are possible Friday night. He did not have many details but said local police are increasing their presence Downtown.

Steinberg said he is supportive of how police handled the violent situation Thursday night, saying officers were focused on de-escalation and reducing the possibility of even greater damage.

In contrast, Sheriff Scott Jones had a strong message Friday about cracking down on the violence and making quick arrests. But Steinberg said there were no arrests because it would not have been safe for officers to do so.

“It is appropriate and necessary to arrest people who are engaged In illegal behavior on the spot if it can be done in a way that is safe for the officers, safe for the public, and does not increase the risk of even greater damage,” Steinberg said.

Jones also said he would be bringing in the National Guard, however, most of the protests have been happening in the city’s jurisdiction, not the county’s. Steinberg said calling in the guard is premature and, at this point, he does not think it’s needed.

In anticipation of more demonstrations Friday, SacRT planned to temporarily suspend light rail, bus and SmaRT Ride service in the Downtown Sacramento/Central Business District (CBD) starting at 7:30 p.m. Service is not expected to resume until Saturday morning.

Two separate protests were held Thursday evening. The first, organized by Justice Unites Individuals and Communities Everywhere (JUICE), started in Cesar Chavez Plaza around 5:30 p.m. and ended by 7:30 p.m. Peaceful protesters gathered to speak and marched to the state Capitol and back.

The second demonstration, which was promoted by Antifa Sacramento, started around 8 p.m. and quickly became violent. Crowds targeted government buildings, smashing windows, spray-painting signs and setting small fires. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento District Attorney’s Office were both damaged during the demonstration.

On Friday, local authorities vowed to stop and prosecute the people behind the unrest.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert had harsh words for group who appeared to be behind the destruction.

“The Sacramento District Attorney’s Office was targeted last night by a domestic terrorist and anarchist organization- Sacramento Antifa. This attack was planned,” Schubert wrote in a statement on Friday.

