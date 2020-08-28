Warning: This live stream may contain strong language.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Live updates from the protests in Downtown Sacramento:

9:35 p.m. Update — Marching Down L Street

The crowds have made it to the Capitol, where there is a strong law enforcement presence. The group is marching east down L Street.

A small fight broke out within the crowd but was quickly broken up.

9:30 p.m. Update — Federal Building Tagged

Some demonstrators targeted a federal building off Capitol Ave. CBS13 crews heard banging but could not see any damage. The building was also spray painted.

The Sacramento Police Department said it has dedicated a third of its force to the Downtown area Friday night. They are also getting help from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say their strategy is to de-escalate and not put officers in danger.

My video is dark and I have to stay far back for safety, I apologize. But this crowd is at the Capitol. Dozens of officers on bikes are surrounding the police officers memorial. Crowd is continuing on pic.twitter.com/z8ecETs4ZF — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) August 29, 2020

9:20 p.m. Update — Headed Toward Capitol

The crowds marched down Fifth St. and are making their way toward the state Capitol down Capitol Mall.

CBS13 crews have witnessed one instance of vandalism so far, where someone spray-painted “we stop when you stop.”

Crowd made a left down fifth Street. So far I have seen one instance of vandalism. Spray paint that said “we stop when you stop “ @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/LQFA3HqQTg — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) August 29, 2020

9 p.m. Update — Hundreds Gather Downtown

Around 150 people have gathered at Cesar Chavez Plaza for a second night of protesting in Downtown Sacramento.

The crowd started marching around 9 p.m., moving down J Street near DOCO then stopping near the Scientology building. Demonstrators are chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

Sacramento police say many of the subjects have helmets, shields, armor and weapons. There is a heavy law enforcement presence Downtown.

Crowd has stopped traffic on J St. Headed towards the freeway. They stopped just outside the church of Scientology building. Crowd is chanting “Black Lives Matter “@CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/T2gu5S0fpq — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) August 29, 2020

6 p.m. Update — Leaders Prepare For More Protests

After a destructive night of protests in Downtown Sacramento, officials braced for another night of demonstrations Friday.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg said more protests are possible Friday night. He did not have many details but said local police are increasing their presence Downtown.

Steinberg said he is supportive of how police handled the violent situation Thursday night, saying officers were focused on de-escalation and reducing the possibility of even greater damage.

In contrast, Sheriff Scott Jones had a strong message Friday about cracking down on the violence and making quick arrests. But Steinberg said there were no arrests because it would not have been safe for officers to do so.

“It is appropriate and necessary to arrest people who are engaged In illegal behavior on the spot if it can be done in a way that is safe for the officers, safe for the public, and does not increase the risk of even greater damage,” Steinberg said.

Jones also said he would be bringing in the National Guard, however, most of the protests have been happening in the city’s jurisdiction, not the county’s. Steinberg said calling in the guard is premature and, at this point, he does not think it’s needed.

In anticipation of more demonstrations Friday, SacRT planned to temporarily suspend light rail, bus and SmaRT Ride service in the Downtown Sacramento/Central Business District (CBD) starting at 7:30 p.m. Service is not expected to resume until Saturday morning.

Two separate protests were held Thursday evening. The first, organized by Justice Unites Individuals and Communities Everywhere (JUICE), started in Cesar Chavez Plaza around 5:30 p.m. and ended by 7:30 p.m. Peaceful protesters gathered to speak and marched to the state Capitol and back.

The second demonstration, which was promoted by Antifa Sacramento, started around 8 p.m. and quickly became violent. Crowds targeted government buildings, smashing windows, spray-painting signs and setting small fires. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento District Attorney’s Office were both damaged during the demonstration.

Swipe through pictures below:

















On Friday, local authorities vowed to stop and prosecute the people behind the unrest.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert had harsh words for group who appeared to be behind the destruction.

“The Sacramento District Attorney’s Office was targeted last night by a domestic terrorist and anarchist organization- Sacramento Antifa. This attack was planned,” Schubert wrote in a statement on Friday.

READ MORE: DA Schubert, Sheriff Jones Blame Sacramento Antifa For Vandalism Spree After Jacob Blake Protest