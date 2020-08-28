SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Downtown Sacramento is bracing for another night of unrest after demonstrations over a police shooting in Wisconsin took a destructive and violent turn on Thursday.

Crews were boarding up windows and cleaning up broken glass outside the Sacramento County district attorney’s office overnight.

The building was one of the hardest hit during Thursday night’s demonstrations. Sacramento police say the crowd dispersed around 11 p.m. – but not before causing significant damage throughout downtown.

Demonstrators broke windows, spray painted government buildings and set fires as they walked from Cesar Chavez Plaza to the State Capitol building and back.

More damage – this time at the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department downtown. pic.twitter.com/mo4g0SIjzy — Heather Janssen (@Heather_Janssen) August 28, 2020

It appears the vandals mostly hit government buildings, including a sheriff’s building.

J.U.I.C.E. – a local group standing in solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin – held a peaceful march through downtown on Thursday. While marching towards the State Capitol, the group ran into Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who was having dinner nearby.

“You say one thing, but your actions and then when you go behind closed doors is something totally different,” Nehemiah Johnson from J.U.I.C.E. was heard telling Steinberg.

“That’s not true,” Steinberg replied.

Earlier in the day, the mayor released a statement saying the city was expecting two protests on Thursday. He pleaded with demonstrators to not vandalize or destroy Sacramento businesses.

“My reaction is that I have great respect for people who are willing to come out to the streets peacefully,” Steinberg said.

Police said no arrests were made on Thursday night, but detectives will be following up on reports of vandalism.