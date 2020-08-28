SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New state plans incorporating a four-tiered system to reopening is bringing mixed opinions with excitement and concern from struggling business owners.

“Now we know we are headed to the shoreline. Still don’t know how long it is going to take us, but at least there is something, there’s a goal now,” said Patrick Mulvaney, owner of Mulvaney’s B&L.

Mulvaney is taking a glass half full approach with a side of caution with a new timeline on when businesses and restaurants like his can start welcoming people back inside.

“What makes me afraid is if we come back in and open and then it spikes again and we have to close. That’s what we are most scared of,” he said.

Gov. Newsom announced Friday a longer wait period of at least 21 days before counties can progress into a new stage.

“We are going to be more stubborn this time and have a mandatory wait between moves,” Newsom said in a press conference.

The new system means for most industries in Sacramento County, where case counts are higher, not much will change until the numbers do.

“As we are in a position where we cross our fingers and hope. We are living on a hope and a prayer that we will be able to maintain those numbers and reopen safely,” said Broderick Roadhouse manager, Michael Mazzi

Republican Assemblyman from Yuba City, James Gallagher, believes businesses shouldn’t have to wait any longer to operate inside.

“It’s not much of a reopening plan its actually more of a re-closure plan that the governor announced today,” he explained.

Gallagher believes the focus should be on stopping large social gatherings. He is advocating for all businesses to reopen immediately with proper safety protocols and social distancing.

“To arbitrarily close down only certain sectors of the economy and primarily burden small businesses. That doesn’t seem to be the right approach and its very detrimental to them,” he said. “I think all those businesses can open indoors with safety protocols. The same thing we are doing for every other business in the state.”

Businesses say all they can do is wait. The fear is if Sacramento County does not progress before the fall when it starts to rain, it could drown some of these businesses out.