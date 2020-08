VACAVILLE (KPIX) — As a wall of flames from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire approached his neighborhood, 64-year-old Leon Bone was likely overtaken by surprise and unable to escape the deadly conflagration, according to his cousin.

Bone was identified Wednesday as one of the two lives claimed by the blaze in the Vacaville area. The other has been identified as 82-year-old Douglas Mai.

