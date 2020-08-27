10:08 a.m. Update – All lanes of the eastbound SR-4 to northbound SR-99 transition ramp are now open.

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities say no one was hurt after a big rig lost control and flipped on its side in Stockton Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 a.m., the big rig was heading from eastbound Highway 4 to northbound Highway 99 when it went out control on the transition ramp.

The big rig overturned, but officers say the driver escaped without being injured.

Exactly why the driver lost control is not clear at this point.

Caltrans crews are now at the scene cleaning up the mess and working to repair the road.

CHP is warning drivers to expect lanes to be closed until 12 p.m. Traffic will be significantly impacted through the are for the time being.