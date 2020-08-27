RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A sheriff’s deputy who was critically injured in a Rancho Cordova shootout last weekend was released from the hospital and has returned home, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced on Thursday.

Video released by the sheriff’s department shows Deputy Eric Schmidt receiving loud cheers and applause as he was escorted out of UC Davis.

Deputy Eric Schmidt, our deputy who was critically wounded during a gun battle with a suspect on Saturday, was released from UC Davis earlier today. Eric was proudly escorted home by a parade of law enforcement personnel, where he will continue his long road to recovery. pic.twitter.com/r6Uq9tifP3 — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) August 27, 2020

“We will remain by Eric and his family’s side as his courageous battle back to health continues,” the department said on Facebook. “As always, we extend our deepest gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support.”

A bullet struck Schmidt in a major artery in the leg during a gunfight while responding to a call at a mobile home park in Rancho Cordova.

Schmidt was responding to a call from 58-year-old Betty Winn Spirk, who said her grandson that she had a restraining order against had a gun and was inside her home. Her grandson, 29-year-old Christopher Walker, was outside when deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement.

Walker died after being shot by deputies and suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. Investigators said Winn Spirk was also shot by Walker multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.