SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento school plans to let students back on campus again a week after the health department shut them down.

Capital Christian says “study pods” for kids in grades six through 12 will start Monday. The school claims the county health department did sign off on this plan. It appears the study pods fall under the guidance for cohorts from the California Department of Public Health.

Last week, the county ordered the school to close after they used a loophole to reopen by classifying as a daycare. Currently, there is no state guidance for high school students to have in-person learning in school or a daycare setting.

“They are using their daycare workers and training their high school teachers and middle school teachers specifically to be daycare workers, so they can get around the rules,” said County Health Services Director, Dr. Peter Belienson, told CBS13 last week.

Head of School, Tim Wong, said he does not consider how they are operating to be in-person learning. Instead, he said the idea was designed after a poll from parents who overwhelmingly approved of the solution to bring students back to the classrooms.

“They are able to get a level of support that they wouldn’t normally have. I think that is so important. We don’t want any students to be left behind and we really do feel like we are honoring all the guidelines that keeps our students safe,” Wong explained.