STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in identifying the pair who was caught in the act of cutting off someone’s catalytic converter in Stockton last week.

Stockton police say, back on Aug. 19, the pair was caught red-handed by a car owner along the 400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

One suspect was carrying a cordless metal saw while the other was driving a green Ford Aerostar van. Police say the van was found several days later and impounded, but a different suspect was arrested for allegedly stripping a stolen Mercedes from the Bay Area.

Get the app: Download the CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

The Stockton victim managed to snap several photos of the suspects as they took off.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.