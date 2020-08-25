DAVIS (CBS13) — The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine is looking for the owner of a cat that was rescued from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

Veterinarians in the field have treated nearly 900 animals from wildfires, ranging from horses and cattle to emus and chickens. Another 28 animals were being treated at the veterinary hospital as of Monday.

On Tuesday, the veterinary hospital posted photos of a cat whose owner they still haven’t found. The orange tabby suffered burns in the wildfire but is now recovering.

It’s the only animal currently being treated by UC Davis whose owner hasn’t been identified, the school says.

Vets say the cat appears to be older, but his injuries may make him look even older than he is.

The cat was found near James Creek in Pope Valley – one of the areas in Napa County that saw evacuations due to the wildfire.

Anyone who thinks the cat may be their missing pet is urged to email ucdavisvetmed@gmail.com with identifying information, descriptions or photos.