Turn Your Home Into A Classroom - Part 2Clark Nesselrodt, a Parenting and Lifestyle Blogger, joins Tina to talk about finding a workspace in your home for your child to distance learn successfully.

12 hours ago

Turn Your Home Into A Classroom - Part 1Clark Nesselrodt, a Parenting and Lifestyle Blogger, joins Tina to talk about finding a workspace in your home for your child to distance learn successfully.

12 hours ago

Select Drive Thru Job FairLooking for a job in the 209? Learn how you can go to Select's Drive Thru Job Fair and hopefully land that new job!

12 hours ago

Ghost ShieldKeeping families safe and protected is the number one priority of Virushield. Rose Tafoya from Virsuhield joins Tina to talk about Ghost Shield, a new product from Virushield.

12 hours ago

A Gift for GayleA local woman is using her own person experience to bring awareness to organ donation. Gayle Elefante-Gary joins Tina to talk about A Gift for Gayle, and how you can help.

14 hours ago