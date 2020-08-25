Menu
What did you "let go" since the pandemic started?...(wait til you see the end of this clip)
4 hours ago
New Paint Colors for 2021
Behr Paints gives us a sneak peek as to what paint colors will be trending for 2021
4 hours ago
Food Dude Catering Making Meals for Evacuees
A local caterer took it upon himself to feed local evacuees and other restaurants joined in to help. See what people are doing to help those in need.
4 hours ago
Trivia Toast
Courtney continues her theme of "Nicknames" or "Motto's" with today's Trivia Toast. Do you know your trivia?
5 hours ago
Love Island Season Premiere
Arielle Vandenberg joins us on Good Day and talks about tonight's season premiere of "Love Island" on CBS
5 hours ago
All About Champagne Grapes: Little Grapes Big On Flavor
August 25, 2020 at 4:50 pm