AUBURN (CBS13) — Detectives say they have found the remains of a young Sacramento woman who was murdered nearly 15 years ago.

Christie Wilson went missing after meeting a man, Mario Garcia, during a night of gambling at Thunder Valley Casino back in October of 2005. Garcia was later convicted of taking Wilson somewhere, killing her, then dumping the body.

The case made history as it was the first time Placer County prosecutors were able to convict someone in a murder case where no body was found.

Extensive searches have been done throughout Placer and Nevada counties to try and find Wilson’s remains.

Last week, detectives started another search of Garcia’s former 4.5-acre residence in Auburn. Exactly what prompted the renewed search is unclear, but radar technology was able to identify several areas where detectives needed to take a closer look.

Skeletal remains were soon discovered in one of these areas of interest, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says. After examination of dental records by the Placer County Morgue, the remains were confirmed to be that of Wilson.

The sheriff’s office plans to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the case and discovery.