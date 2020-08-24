ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A man was recently arrested after being caught with tools often used in the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles, say police.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, an Elk Grove police officer was on patrol when he saw a vehicle back into a parking spot with no lights on, according to an Elk Grove Police Department statement. The officer thought the circumstances looked suspicious and contacted the driver, Daniel Werre.

A record check revealed that Werre was on probation and a probation search of Werre’s vehicle led to the discovery of a reciprocating saw, replacement blades, coveralls, and a glove.

The officer recognized that the tools are commonly used for the removal and theft of catalytic converters. Werre was subsequently arrested.