STOCKTON (CBS13) – The body of a Stockton sailor who died in an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California in late July is back home.

A procession was held Sunday in Stockton after the body of 22-year-old Christopher “Bobby” Gnem was returned home on Saturday.

Gnem was a hospital corpsman who joined the Navy after graduating from Lincoln High School in 2016.

His step-father Peter Vienna told CBS13 in early August that his son was a perfect child.

“I will remember his kind heart and ear-to-ear smile,” Vienna said.

His parents said their son was on an amphibious vehicle with a team he was set to deploy with when the training mission turned deadly.