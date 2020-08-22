Teacher Heading Back To Manteca School Campus Says 'Safety Should Be Priority'Negotiations between the Manteca Educators' Association and the Manteca Unified School District hit a wall as district officials held steadfast to the idea that teachers should do distance learning from their empty classrooms.

