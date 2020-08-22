Craft Fair
Website: http://www.acraft-yaffair.com Phone: 916-407-5431 Promotion: Register on our website to be entered to win amazing prizes!
August 21-23
Pinky Rose Cosmetics
IG: pinkyrosecosmetics
Website: http://www.pinkyrosecosmetics.com
Little Libraries
https://www.facebook.com/SacNeighborhoodLibraries
Apple Hill | High Hill Ranch
2901 High Hill Rd, Placerville, CA
Now Open Daily Until December 24Th 2018
monday – Friday 8am-5pm
saturday & Sunday 7am-6pm
http://applehill.com/apple-hill-winter-farming-2/
Jack Mancuso
IG: @chefcuso
TikTok @chefcuso
Fit For Girls Challenge
Facebook Live next 12 hours
https://www.facebook.com/RYPwear/
https://rypwear.com/
http://www.norcalultras.com/
https://www.fitforgirls.org/
Ko-Ket Resort
916.776.1488
koketresort.com
Riverfront Bar & Grill
Open Thursday through Sunday (8am – 7pm).
Breakfast, Lunch, Craft Beer and Local Wine
NATURESWEET + RALEY’S HOMEGROWN TOMATO CHALLENGE
1-800-315-8209
FB: @NatureSweet
WWW.NATURESWEET.COM
VIRUSHIELD, INC.
833-835-8525
Instagram-@theghostshield
theghostshield.com
virushields.com
Good Day Promo
10% OFF
GOODDAY10
AnimalBiome
(510) 250-9797
AnimalBiome.com
Listos California (Emergency Readiness Campaign)
-https://www.facebook.com/ListosCalifornia/
-https://www.instagram.com/listoscalifornia
-https://twitter.com/ListosCA
-https://www.listoscalifornia.org/