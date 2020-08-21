VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The Vacaville community is coming together to help families affected by the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

Muertos Coffee, a company owned and operated by firefighters, and Vacaville boutique Rise and Redemption held a pop-up fundraiser to collect money and clothing for fire victims Friday morning.

One of the organizers, Eli Held, says he helped save his family’s home from burning down in the middle of the night.

“I was able to get out to my parents and mitigate some hazards and try to help. And got some help and aid from Fullerton and Orange City Fire as well, like just at the last minute. But it was a lucky circumstance for us, but not as much for the community,” Held said.

The fundraiser will continue all weekend long from 10 a.m. to 7 pm. at Rise and Redemption (330 Merchant St.) in Vacaville. They are accepting donations of clothing, toiletries, shoes, gift cards, diapers and baby items, new toys, activities and games, and blankets and towels.