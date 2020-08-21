STOCKTON (CBS13) – A parking dispute in Stockton ended with a man setting a married couple and their apartment on fire, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Larry Galicinao, 35, faces attempted murder charges and was also injured in the fire.

The husband and wife both suffered burns “on over 85% of their bodies” and are both in critical condition, authorities said. Their identities were not released.

One witness, who did not want to be identified out of fear for her safety, said she heard screams around 10 p.m. and ran to help the wife who was on fire.

“It’s either help or watch them burn. I honestly couldn’t watch that. Her screaming was the most horrific thing I have ever heard. I don’t know what posses somebody to do that,” the witness explained. “The smell was horrific to see the lady burning, to see her innards, I will never forget it.”

Galicinao is accused of running into the couple’s home on Saturday, Aug. 15, with a flaming gas can and starting the fire. The scene was in the 1100 block of Annabelle Court.

“I don’t care what your excuse was, where is your humanity? There is just none. It’s just disturbing to have somebody like that on our block,” said the witness.

Swipe to see more photos.

stockton arson parking 3 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

stockton arson parking (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

stockton arson parking 2 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

Witnesses say a neighbor ran in to save the couple’s 5-year-old child who was in the shower at the time of the fire. She is said to be with family while her parents are hospitalized.

A neighbor said the two men had been arguing for months before the incident. They also claim this is not the first time altercations have become violent.

“My family is scared, my neighbors are scared, it’s just now you can’t really sleep at night, wondering is somebody is going to run in your house and douse you with gasoline,” the neighbor said.

Another house was also burned in the process. That family has been displaced but were not injured.

Any potential witnesses to the fire are asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Editor’s note: Investigators originally said the father rescued the couple’s daughter. Multiple neighbors have informed CBS13 that a neighbor ran to save the 5-year-old.