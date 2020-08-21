BERKELEY (CBS13) – Berkeley police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of an Elk Grove teen back in June.

They have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

At around 11:30 p.m. on June 15, 19-year-old Seth Smith was found shot and killed just a mile from his new apartment in Berkeley. According to Smith’s mother, Michelle Rode-Smith, police say Smith was simply walking when he was shot in the back of the head.

Smith was set to start his third year at UC Berkeley at the time of the incident.

He graduated from Cosumnes Oaks in Elk Grove.