VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A PG&E troubleman has died in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The Vacaville-based lineman was helping first responders with the fire, PG&E says.

Cal Fire says the worker was helping clear infrastructure in the Gates Canyon area near Vacaville when he was found unresponsive in a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The worker was rushed to the hospital but was soon pronounced dead.

His name has not been released at this point.

Cal Fire had previously reported that a total of four civilians have been injured in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

Many evacuation orders remain in effect for the fire.