STOCKTON (CBS13) – A parking dispute in Stockton ended with a man setting a married couple and their apartment on fire, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Larry Galicinao, 35, faces attempted murder charges and was also injured in the fire.

The husband and wife both suffered burns “on over 85% of their bodies” and are both in critical condition, authorities said. Their identities were not released.

Galicinao is accused of running into the couple’s home on Saturday, Aug. 15, with a flaming gas can and started the fire. The scene was in the 1100 block of Annabelle Lane.

stockton arson parking 3 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

stockton arson parking (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

stockton arson parking 2 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

Investigators said that despite the husband suffering major burns, he ran into the home to rescue the couple’s 5-year-old child who was in the shower at the time of the fire. She is said to be with family while her parents are hospitalized.

Anyone potential witnesses to the fire are asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.