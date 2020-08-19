SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man who worked as a track and cross country coach at St. Francis High School has been arrested suspicion of sexually assaulting a student.

Sacramento police say, over the weekend, detectives received word of an alleged incident of inappropriate contact between a man and a minor. After a follow-up investigation by detectives, 38-year-old Aaron Rios was arrested.

Rios was booked into Sacramento County Jail on felony charges of attempted contact with a minor for sex and lewd act on a child. Rios’ bail has been set at $100,000.

It’s unclear how long ago Rio had coached at the school.