SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Multiple Solano County school districts have canceled school for the remainder of the week as the LNU Lightning Complex Fire burning near Vacaville exploded in size, the Solano County Office of Education announced on Wednesday.

The office of education said the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District, Travis Unified School District, Vacaville Unified School District, and county-operated programs in these districts have all ceased distance-learning operations for the rest of the week.

The fire, which was burning over 46,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, along with the ongoing heatwave and power outages prompted the county to enforce the closures.

County officials said they will work with the districts closely and emergency operation centers to provide evacuation centers where necessary.

The office of education said students will be provided with meals for as long as circumstances allow and families will be alerted of the availability of school meal services.

Office of education spokesperson Jennifer Leonard said Fairfield-Suisun USD families will be provided with boxes of several meals for the week.

Vacaville USD will provide meals at Eugene Padan Elementary, Fairmont Charter Elementary, Sierra Vista K-8, and Will C. Wood High School.

Travis USD school meal services will be announced later.