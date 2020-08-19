SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has spread 124,100 acres, forcing thousands out of their homes.

The wide-spread vegetation fire is affecting multiple counties, including Napa, Sonoma, and Solano. It is made up of several fires including Hennessey, Gamble, 15-10, Spanish, Markley, 13-4, 11-6, and has destroyed at least 105 structures, Cal Fire said.

As of Wednesday evening, Cal Fire says 25,000 structures are threatened by the fire that is 0% contained.

Many Solano County residents in Vacaville and Fairfield have been forced from their homes as the fire grows. Below are some resources for those affected by the fires:

EVACUATIONS

Solano County has developed this interactive map to show evacuation zones. Areas in red are under mandatory evacuation. Yellow-shaded areas are under an evacuation warning.

You can find the map here.

County officials say there is a “high potential threat to life and/or property” and residents should be ready to go when they are told to evacuate.

Here are some things to remember if you are preparing to evacuate:

A plan for the persons in your family (including a meeting place.)

Personal items (including toiletries, food and water for 2-3 days and special personal possessions.)

Prescriptions- Have your full, current supply of prescriptions packed.

Photographs (and other mementos) that cannot be replaced.

Pets (Have a plan in place and pets secured so frightened pets don’t escape fenced yards or kennels.)

Papers- Pack all important papers, including reference phone numbers, account numbers, etc. Now is the time to move persons with mobility or medical issues.

MISSING PERSONS

The county has set up two phone lines to report missing persons related to the fire. If you are unable to get ahold of a loved one in Solano County, you can call (707) 784-1613 or (707) 784-1607.

EVACUATION SITES

CITY OF VACAVILLE

Vacaville Ice Rink, 551 Davis Street, Vacaville

McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Place, Vacaville

Sierra Vista School- 301 Bel Air Drive Vacaville

Ulatis Community Center, 1000 Ulatis Drive, Vacaville

Will C. Wood High School, 998 Marshall Road, Vacaville

CITIES OF FAIRFIELD/SUISUN

Joseph Nelson Community Center, 611 Village Center Drive, Suisun

Lambrecht Sports Complex, Lambrecht Drive, Suisun

Old Walmart Parking Lot, 300 Chadbourne Road, Fairfield

Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, 2948 Rockville Road, Fairfield (service animals only) (please do not bring meat for consumption)

ANIMAL SITES

Vallejo Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo (large animals OK)

Solano County Animal Shelter, 2510 Claybank Road (small animals only)

FIRE UPDATES

You can register for alerts from the county’s emergency notification system @AlertSolano, and follow county officials on social media at @SolanoSheriff and @SolanoOES

SCHOOLS

Multiple Solano County school districts have canceled school for the remainder of the week. The office of education said the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District, Travis Unified School District, Vacaville Unified School District, and county-operated programs in these districts have all ceased distance-learning operations for the rest of the week.

County officials said they will work with the districts closely and emergency operation centers to provide evacuation centers where necessary.

HOW TO HELP

It’s unclear how long many Solano County residents will be kept out of their homes, so many are in need of food and shelter at this time. The Salvation Army has responded to several fires in Northern California to support firefighters and evacuees.

You can call 1-888-SA-HELP1 to find information on how to donate or find out where The Salvation Army is serving. This information is also available at gosalarmy.org.

The Red Cross also has a list of resources to help prepare for wildfires.