VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Evacuations were ordered in Solano County and northwest Vacaville on Wednesday morning after the so-called LNU Lightning Complex Fire exploded in size.

Per the Vacaville Fire Protection District and the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the fire has prompted evacuations for the following areas: all of Pleasants Valley Road and connecting streets, all of English Hills, all of Solar Hills and Gibson Canyon Road, Rockville Road / Suisun Valley Road. / Gordon Valley Road / Wooden Valley Road / Clayton Road, Mankas Corner, Shelton Lane., west Browns Valley Road.

Several areas near Fairfield were also ordered to evacuate early Wednesday afternoon. The areas under evacuation orders in this area are north of Rockville Road, west of Suisun Valley Road, south of Twin Sisters Road, and Green Valley Highlands.

A rough map of the areas under evacuation orders has been released by the Solano County Office of Emergency Services:

Vacaville police say no structures have burned within city limits for the moment, but there are reports of homes burned in Solano County.

Officers had to go door-to-door in Vacaville early on Wednesday to warn residents to evacuate.

Evacuation centers have been opened at Will C. Wood High School, the McBride Center, the Ulatis Cultural Center and the Vacaville Skate Center.

Large animals can be evacuated to the Solano County Fairgrounds, while small pets can be taken to the Solano County Animal Shelter.

All Vacaville Unified schools have canceled classes for the day.

Firefighters across the state are battling dozens of wildfires amid a heatwave.

“Throughout the state of California right now, we are stretched thin for crews” because of the fires, said Will Powers, a state fire spokesman. “Air resources have been stretched thin throughout the whole state.”

 

At least seven fires are being grouped together as one in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire. Firefighters have warned of “extreme fire behavior” from the fire, noting that the rural areas with steep terrain have made it difficult for crews to get in.

The fire is also burning in neighboring Napa County near Lake Berryessa.

As of Wednesday morning, the LNU Complex Fire was a total of 46,225 acres – equal to about 72 square miles. This would make the fire larger than the cities of Stockton (at 65.26 square miles) and Modesto (44.8 square miles).

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this article. 