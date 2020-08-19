FAIRFIELD (CBS 13) — Neighbors in Fairfield watched flames from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire as they jumped I-80 and made their way toward the Paradise Valley neighborhood Wednesday.

Many stood outside their homes, hoping the fire would move away. Hot spots north of I-80 near Cherry Glen Road jumped into the median and headed south quickly around 6 pm Wednesday.

READ ALSO: LNU Lightning Complex Fire Explodes In Size; Evacuations Ordered In Vacaville, Fairfield Outskirts

Swathes of grass were charred and a CBS13 crew saw at least two power poles about to fall down on Lyon Road.

Greg Valentine was watching the fire from the Paradise Valley Crest neighborhood. He worried it could destroy his whole livelihood. His neighborhood was told to evacuate. He got his family out of there but stayed behind so he could monitor the latest.

“I literally cried, I’m going to be honest. I’m not a guy who panics, but knowing you work all week for the last 10 years..and now your house may be gone,” Valentine said.

READ MORE: LNU Lightning Complex Fire In Solano County: What You Need To Know

Fairfield police said as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, there have been no reports of lives or homes lost in Fairfield.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered at Travis Air Force Base. All non-essential military personnel and their families were told to head for safety.