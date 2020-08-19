WOODLAND (CBS13) – Another COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at a senior care facility in Yolo County.

On Wednesday, Yolo County announced the outbreak at Gloria’s Country Care in Woodland. As of August 19, there were 16 confirmed cases — seven residents and nine staff members. There have been no deaths as a result, so far.

The outbreak was discovered after a resident tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend of August 15-16, the county reports. County public health workers then tested all residents and staff at the facility. Results came back on Monday that the disease had spread to 15 others.

On its website, Gloria’s County Care describes itself as a “Family-oriented ambulatory and non-ambulatory care on a 5 acre gated community.” It says it offers 24-hour care, meals, assistance with bathing and other activities of daily living, bedside care for minor illness, and monitoring prescribed medication.

Earlier this year, an outbreak at Stollwood Convalescent Hospital in Woodland resulted in the deaths of 17 residents. In total, 32 residents, along with 34 staff members, tested positive for the disease. In July, it was announced by the CEO that the facility would close in the fall.

Also in July, Courtyard Healthcare Center in Davis also reported 10 cases of COVID-19.