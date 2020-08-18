WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officers say they discovered a “ghost gun” as well as a pistol manufacturing kit during an arrest in Woodland on Monday.

Woodland police say, just before 8 a.m., officers responded to investigate a reported assault near E. Main Street and Pioneer Avenue.

Officers discovered that 40-year-old Woodland resident Jerome Davis had allegedly threatened someone, then showed off what looked like a handgun in his waistband. Davis was soon found by officers in a parking lot of a Chevron station nearby.

After seeing some drug paraphernalia in plain sight, officers started searching Davis’ car. They not only discovered a small amount of heroin, officers say they also found a 9 mm pistol “ghost gun” as well as a pistol magazine and pistol-making kit.

“Ghost guns” are weapons manufactured by private individuals. While it’s not illegal for private citizens to make their own guns, recent California laws now stipulate that unfinished frames and receivers must be bought through licensed dealers.

Get the app: Download the CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

A woman who was with Davis – 38-year-old Kimberly Michelle Barton – allegedly tried to run away from officers, but was quickly detained.

Officers soon searched the pair’s motel room and discovered more weapons magazines, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Davis and Barton were both been arrested and have been booked into Yolo County Jail.